Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.02 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Fastly stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. 159,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,808 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,010. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

