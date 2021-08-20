FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

FAT Brands stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Kuick purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FAT Brands by 201.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

