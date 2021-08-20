Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) is Madrona Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 3.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.43. 370,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,666. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.03 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.