Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Jean-Guy Desjardins Sells 54,513 Shares

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81.

Shares of TSE:FSZ remained flat at $C$10.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,095. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.80. Fiera Capital Co. has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$11.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSZ. TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.04.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

