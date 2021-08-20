Filecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $534.93 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $73.11 or 0.00148808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.19 billion and $534.93 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00138505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,128.10 or 0.99992205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.39 or 0.00924830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00706471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.96 or 0.06588309 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 98,354,204 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

