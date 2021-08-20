Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOA. Raymond James cut their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Libman acquired 25,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Johan Gericke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

