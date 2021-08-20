First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie Sells 25,000 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MYFW stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. Equities analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

