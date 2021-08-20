First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie Sells 25,000 Shares

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MYFW stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.92.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. Equities analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
