Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,400,000 after buying an additional 192,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after buying an additional 869,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,608,000 after buying an additional 236,107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.