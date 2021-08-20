Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

FIHD stock opened at $230.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.75. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 12-month low of $138.26 and a 12-month high of $239.64.

