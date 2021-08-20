Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

