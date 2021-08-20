Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $863,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

