Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

