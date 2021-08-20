Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 13,096 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of PetMed Express worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $551.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.57. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PETS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

