Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of FLC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $25.34.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
