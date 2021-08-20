Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of FLC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,545. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

