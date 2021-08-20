Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSI. Citigroup upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FSI opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

