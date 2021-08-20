Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $85.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $55,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.