Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Foot Locker updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

Shares of FL stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

