Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV opened at $259.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.13. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.62 and a 12 month high of $264.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.