Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 264.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $226.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

