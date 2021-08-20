Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FC. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of FC opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.20 million, a PE ratio of 136.11, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.21.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

