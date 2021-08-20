Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.65 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post $6.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $7.07 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $25.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,774,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,252,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

