Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce sales of $118.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.40 million. Freshpet posted sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $445.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $444.65 million to $446.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $584.41 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $591.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,255 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.14 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

