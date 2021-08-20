Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.23. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

