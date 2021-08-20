frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Rating Increased to C+ at TheStreet

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 313.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 300,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

