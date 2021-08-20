frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James cut their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,328,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after buying an additional 290,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in frontdoor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,550,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in frontdoor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,990,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in frontdoor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

