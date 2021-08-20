Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

FYBR stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,934,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,527,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

