Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
FYBR stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19.
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.