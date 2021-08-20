FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CAO William Balke Goebel Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE FSK opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
