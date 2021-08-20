FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CAO William Balke Goebel Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

