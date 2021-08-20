FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 378 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.