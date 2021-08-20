Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $46.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 77329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FULC. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 646.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $914.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

