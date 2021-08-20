Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $88.50. Approximately 10,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,373,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.60.

Specifically, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total value of $144,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,409,940.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,599 shares of company stock worth $1,354,403 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

