Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $11.02

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $11.35. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 50,032 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on YMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $20,000,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $345,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $57,879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $39,903,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $21,344,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

