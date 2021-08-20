Fundamenta (FMTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $433,059.19

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $433,059.19 and $211,395.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00143579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00150912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.61 or 0.99643034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.00913085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.93 or 0.06734225 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,627,050 coins and its circulating supply is 952,521 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

