Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 25th (OTCMKTS:FSNBU)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II had issued 43,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of FSNBU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

