Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) & Sprott (NYSE:SII) Financial Contrast

Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fusion Acquisition and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sprott has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.74%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of Fusion Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Acquisition N/A -68.38% -0.97% Sprott 21.06% 10.29% 8.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Sprott’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A Sprott $121.78 million 7.13 $26.98 million $1.05 32.17

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Summary

Sprott beats Fusion Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Acquisition

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

