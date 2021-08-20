Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $90.44

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.44, but opened at $93.29. Futu shares last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 16,897 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth $48,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.