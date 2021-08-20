Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $90.44

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.44, but opened at $93.29. Futu shares last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 16,897 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth $48,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

