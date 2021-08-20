FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.