FY2021 EPS Estimates for High Liner Foods Inc Increased by Cormark (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

HLF stock opened at C$13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$7.87 and a twelve month high of C$14.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.41 per share, with a total value of C$75,098.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,098.24. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,000 shares of company stock worth $659,233.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.