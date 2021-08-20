FY2021 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.67) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.73). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $405.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

