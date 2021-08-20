FY2022 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Lifted by Cormark

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.08. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

LB stock opened at C$41.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$45.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.86.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

