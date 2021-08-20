Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 265,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRTX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 42,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,314. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

