GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 281,583 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 75,385 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 347,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 504,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.74 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

