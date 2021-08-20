Geberit’s (GBERY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. 5,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677. Geberit has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $84.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.