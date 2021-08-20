GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GEE Group stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 4,399.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 218.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,251,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 858,900 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

