General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 17,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of GM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.80. 16,433,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,905,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

