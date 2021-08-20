Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Up 5.3%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.36 and last traded at $61.36. Approximately 974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Genesco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $896.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 61.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.