Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Up 5.3%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.36 and last traded at $61.36. Approximately 974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $896.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.24.
In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth about $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 61.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 99,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
