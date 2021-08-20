Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of G opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genpact by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 38.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Genpact by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 26,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Genpact by 13.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

