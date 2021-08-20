GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Update

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 163,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in GeoPark by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPRK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 231,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,446. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $628.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently -20.78%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

