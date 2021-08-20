Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Geron in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 316,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Geron by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Geron by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 115,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Geron by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 262,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

