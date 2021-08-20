GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.75 ($31.47). GFT Technologies shares last traded at €26.40 ($31.06), with a volume of 50,311 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €24.10. The company has a market cap of $766.08 million and a PE ratio of 39.86.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.