Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) vs. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Head to Head Survey

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gilead Sciences and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 0 8 11 0 2.58 Novavax 0 1 4 0 2.80

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $75.76, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $249.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.77%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $24.69 billion 3.64 $123.00 million $7.09 10.11 Novavax $475.60 million 34.06 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -29.91

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 19.38% 55.94% 15.71% Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19%

Volatility and Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Novavax on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

